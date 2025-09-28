  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM Chandrababu meets Pawan Kalyan, inquires about health

CM Chandrababu meets Pawan Kalyan, inquires about health
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, has been suffering from a high fever for the past five days, in Hyderabad. In a show of support,...

Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, has been suffering from a high fever for the past five days, in Hyderabad. In a show of support, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visited Kalyan at his residence to inquire about his health and offer encouragement.

During the visit, CM Chandrababu spoke with Pawan Kalyan regarding his condition and discussed the latest political developments in the state. Despite with the viral fever, Kalyan had previously conducted a review of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and his departmental responsibilities.

The deputy chief minister continues to receive treatment and Chief Minister Chandrababu wished him speedy recovery..

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick