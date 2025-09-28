CM Chandrababu meets Pawan Kalyan, inquires about health

Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, has been suffering from a high fever for the past five days, in Hyderabad. In a show of support, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visited Kalyan at his residence to inquire about his health and offer encouragement.

During the visit, CM Chandrababu spoke with Pawan Kalyan regarding his condition and discussed the latest political developments in the state. Despite with the viral fever, Kalyan had previously conducted a review of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and his departmental responsibilities.

The deputy chief minister continues to receive treatment and Chief Minister Chandrababu wished him speedy recovery..