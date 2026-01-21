CM Chandrababu Naidu continues Davos engagements on third day

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu continued his packed schedule at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, for the third consecutive day, holding high-level meetings with global industrialists and participating in key international sessions.

The Chief Minister held face-to-face discussions with leading business leaders and CEOs, focusing on investment opportunities and development plans in Andhra Pradesh. He also addressed a special session on industrial progress at the WEF Congress Centre, highlighting the state’s vision for growth on a global platform.

As part of his engagements, Mr Naidu met Horisys Chairman Frank Richter and held discussions with Tamara Hospitality founder Srishti Shibulal, its Chief Operating Officer Kushbhu Awasthi, Kalibo AI Academy Chief Executive Officer Raj Vattikutty, and Scott Sandschafer. He also participated in several international discussions during the day.

The Chief Minister attended a session titled “Healing Planet Through Regenerative Food Systems”, organised by AP CNF, and took part in another discussion, “Trillion Dollar Pivot – Rewriting Market Signals for Nature Positive Growth”, which focused on sustainable development.

Mr Naidu delivered the keynote address at a Bloomberg-organised session titled “Trillions of Dollars – AI Movement Transforming Global Economy”, where he shared his views on artificial intelligence-driven economic transformation. He also participated in the “Building India Infrastructure” programme at the AP Lounge along with Union Ministers.

In addition, the Chief Minister attended a session on climate change and renewable development titled “Financing Regeneration – Mobilising Capital”. Throughout the third day of his Davos visit, Mr Naidu remained focused on attracting international investments and strengthening Andhra Pradesh’s global economic partnerships.