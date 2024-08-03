CM Chandrababu Naidu directs setting up of more women’s hostels

Vijayawada : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said women and child welfare department officials should make efforts to set up more number of women hostels in the state. They should come forward with necessary proposals for women and child welfare, he added.

The Chief Minister held a review with officials of women and child welfare department at the Secretariat on Friday. He said Central schemes should be utilised for women and child welfare. Stating that functioning of the department should be improved, he stressed the need for improving infrastructure in Anganwadi centres.

The Chief Minister enquired the officials about the implementation of schemes for women and children, including pregnant women. He also enquired about the status of Balamrutam, Amrutahastam, Gorumuddha, Giri Gorumuddha and Balasanjeevi schemes implemented during TDP rule in 2014.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 55,607 anganwadi centres were functioning in the state, including 8,311 in tribal areas. They said that the previous government failed concentrate on constructing additional anganwqdi centres. The officials said that the previous government sanctioned 2,048 anganwadi centres and completed only 18 of them.