CM Chandrababu Naidu felicitates Kannaiah Naidu

Vijayawada : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday felicitated irrigation engineering expert and retired official Kannaiah Naidu at the Secretariat.

It may be noted that the 19th crest gate of Tungabhadra dam was washed away recently and the reservoir water was getting wasted.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu sought the help of Kannaiah Naidu to rectify the gate. Following the request by Chandrababu Naidu, Kannaiah rushed to Tungabhadra dam and with t he cooperation of Karnataka officials, successfully arranged stop log gate to prevent wastage of 30 tmcft water.

Congratulating Kannaiah Naidu for his achievement, the Chief Minister felicitated him at the Secretariat in the presence of Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Ramanaidu and other officials.

