Live
- Three killed, one injured in Philippine shootout
- Monsoon to be active in peninsular & central India for next 5 days: IMD
- BSF nabs smuggler from near Bangladesh border with gold worth Rs 5.82 crore
- Turkey detains 396 suspects for drug manufacturing, trafficking
- Summer vacation budgets in Japan shrink despite wage hikes: survey
- Paris Olympics: I am going to war, have to be at my best, says hurdler Jyothi Yarraji
- 'Who can avoid the inevitable', says Bhole Baba on Hathras tragedy; claims conspiracy
- Better to engage people than hitting the streets: Digvijaya Singh's advice to Youth Congress
- Farmers with Rs. 2 lakhs loan will be waived off tomorrow, says Congress leader Sheksha Vali Acharya
- We will be selective in inducting new faces: Bengal BJP chief
Just In
"CM Chandrababu Naidu Performs Special Pooja at One Janpath, Deems Delhi Visit Successful"
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu conducted a special pooja at One Janpath, his official residence in Delhi, on Wednesday. The event was attended by Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) and other prominent figures.
During the pooja ceremony, MP Keshineni Shivnath disclosed that AP Bhavan Residence Commissioner Lav Aggarwal presented a power point presentation to CM Chandrababu Naidu highlighting pending works related to ministries at the Center. Following the presentation, CM Chandrababu Naidu expressed satisfaction with the progress and deemed his visit to Delhi a success.
Several other notable individuals, including MP CM Ramesh Babu, MP Lau Krishna Deva Rao, Union Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, and Chittoor MP D. Prasada Rao, along with Andhra Pradesh government officials, were also present at the event.
The special pooja and discussions at One Janpath signify CM Chandrababu Naidu's dedication to addressing crucial matters and furthering the interests of Andhra Pradesh in the national capital.