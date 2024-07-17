"CM Chandrababu Naidu Performs Special Pooja at One Janpath, Deems Delhi Visit Successful"

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu conducted a special pooja at One Janpath, his official residence in Delhi, on Wednesday. The event was attended by Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) and other prominent figures.

During the pooja ceremony, MP Keshineni Shivnath disclosed that AP Bhavan Residence Commissioner Lav Aggarwal presented a power point presentation to CM Chandrababu Naidu highlighting pending works related to ministries at the Center. Following the presentation, CM Chandrababu Naidu expressed satisfaction with the progress and deemed his visit to Delhi a success.

Several other notable individuals, including MP CM Ramesh Babu, MP Lau Krishna Deva Rao, Union Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, and Chittoor MP D. Prasada Rao, along with Andhra Pradesh government officials, were also present at the event.

The special pooja and discussions at One Janpath signify CM Chandrababu Naidu's dedication to addressing crucial matters and furthering the interests of Andhra Pradesh in the national capital.