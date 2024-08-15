CM Chandrababu Naidu to visit Sri City on Aug 19

Tirupati : This week, two key dignitaries will be visiting Tirupati to participate in two different programmes. On 17th of this month, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to grace 23rd anniversary celebrations of Swarna Bharat Trust, along with his spouse. The event will take place at Venkatachalam in Nellore district, which is part of Tirupati Parliamentary constituency. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit Sri City on August 19.

The preparations for these high-profile visits were reviewed on Wednesday at a meeting held in the Collectorate. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, SP L Subbarayudu, Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, Municipal Commissioner N Mourya, DRO Penchal Kishore and other officials took part in the meeting and discussed the necessary arrangements to ensure the success of the VIPs visits.

During the review, the Collector emphasised the importance of smooth coordination for the Vice-President’s visit. He instructed that a liaison be established at Tirupati Airport. He directed the district administration and police to be on high alert, particularly in light of the Chief Minister’s visit on 19th. The Collector stressed the need for strong arrangements, including setting up helipads and parking lots at the Airport and Sri City.

The Collector also ordered police, revenue and R&B officials to collaborate and complete the arrangement of barricades to prevent any traffic issues during the convoy’s movement. He highlighted the importance of managing fire safety with utmost care and ensuring that snacks and drinking water are distributed in advance to those attending the programme. He called for the proper setup of a medical camp and a reception centre point and directed the authorities to ensure an uninterrupted power supply.

Among those present at the review meeting were Additional SPs J Venkatarao and Vimala Kumari, SEB Additional SP Rajendra, District Civil Supplies Officer Raja Raghuveer, Civil Supply Manager Sumathi, DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, Sri City General Manager Narayana Bhagwan, APIIC ZM Chandrasekhar and others.