CM Chandrababu reviews horticulture development plan for Rayalaseema

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu convened a meeting on Tuesday to assess the progress of subsidies, marketing, and food processing related to horticultural crop cultivation in the Rayalaseema region. During the discussions, Naidu focused on the implementation of initiatives aimed at enhancing the income of farmers in Rayalaseema through horticulture.

The meeting, attended by ministers and senior officials, addressed the advancement of horticultural crops under the central government's Purvodaya scheme. An action plan is being designed to support 5.98 lakh horticultural farmers across 92 clusters in Rayalaseema and Prakasam districts.

To bolster farmers' income, the government is introducing various measures, including Development of Infrastructure Projects (DIP), improved irrigation, increased transportation services, better access to Panchayat Raj roads, establishment of food processing industries, construction of godowns, and enhanced marketing facilities.

In framing these plans, the government is also considering shifting food habits, the cultivation of in-demand crops, and the application of modern technology in horticulture. Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav was among the officials present at the meeting.