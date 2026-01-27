CM Chandrababu to review on key depts today, to lead TDP workshop today

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to have a busy day in Amaravati on Tuesday, with engagements spanning both government and party affairs.

The Chief Minister will arrive at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat at 11 am, where he will hold review meetings with several key departments. During these meetings, he is expected to offer suggestions and issue instructions aimed at improving departmental performance and enhancing administrative efficiency.

Later in the afternoon, at around 3 pm, Mr Naidu will reach the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) central office to participate in a party workshop organised for district executive committees. The workshop is part of the party high command’s renewed focus on strengthening its organisational structure.

With the recent completion of district committee appointments, the TDP leadership is now in the process of finalising the state committee. Invitations have reportedly already been sent to leaders of the 25 parliamentary party committees. Party sources said the workshop is likely to result in key decisions and guidance intended to further consolidate the party.

TDP leader Nara Lokesh will also attend the workshop. Mr Naidu is expected to outline the party’s future course of action and provide direction on organisational strengthening.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to return to his camp office at 6 pm. The day’s engagements are seen as significant for both the state administration and the party’s political strategy.