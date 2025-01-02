  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM clears first file on day one in New Year

CM clears first file on day one in New Year
x

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu signs the first file of 2025 regarding release of Rs 24 crore under CM Relief Fund to benefit 1,600 people, at his residence in Udnavalli on Wednesday

Highlights

Rs 24 cr CMRF funds released to benefit 1,600 persons

Vijayawada : On the first day of the New Year on Wednesday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu cleared the file releasing funds of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to benefit the poor.

Chandrababu Naidu signed the file releasing Rs 24 crore under the CMRF to benefit 1,600 per-sons. Ever since the TDP-led NDA came to power, a little over Rs 100 crore has been released till December 31 under the CMRF benefitting 7,523 persons. With the clearance of the file on Wednesday the total amount released for CMRF reached to Rs 124.16 crore for the benefit of 9,123 persons.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick