CM clears first file on day one in New Year

Vijayawada : On the first day of the New Year on Wednesday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu cleared the file releasing funds of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to benefit the poor.

Chandrababu Naidu signed the file releasing Rs 24 crore under the CMRF to benefit 1,600 per-sons. Ever since the TDP-led NDA came to power, a little over Rs 100 crore has been released till December 31 under the CMRF benefitting 7,523 persons. With the clearance of the file on Wednesday the total amount released for CMRF reached to Rs 124.16 crore for the benefit of 9,123 persons.