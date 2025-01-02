Live
- UBI opens 68th branch at Yerrabalem
- Farmers losing faith in BJP govt: Naveen
- CES 2025: LG Electronics, Samsung bet big on AI
- Modi has special focus on Odisha: CM
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 02 January, 2025
- Public hearing on power tariff proposals from Jan 7
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 2 January,2025
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 2 January,2025
- Will boost 'Ease of Living': PM Modi praises Maha govt's efforts in Maoist-affected areas
- Nellore dist witnesses low key NY celebrations
Just In
CM clears first file on day one in New Year
Highlights
Rs 24 cr CMRF funds released to benefit 1,600 persons
Vijayawada : On the first day of the New Year on Wednesday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu cleared the file releasing funds of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to benefit the poor.
Chandrababu Naidu signed the file releasing Rs 24 crore under the CMRF to benefit 1,600 per-sons. Ever since the TDP-led NDA came to power, a little over Rs 100 crore has been released till December 31 under the CMRF benefitting 7,523 persons. With the clearance of the file on Wednesday the total amount released for CMRF reached to Rs 124.16 crore for the benefit of 9,123 persons.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS