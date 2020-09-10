CM committed to develop Chittoor district: Dy CM K Narayana Swamy

Chittoor: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy hailed Chief Minister Y S Jagan Moan Reddy for fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi's dream of Grama Sachivalayams and recruiting four lakh Village Secretaries and Volunteers in the state to serve the rural people.

Participating in a series of inauguration works costing Rs 3 crore at various villages in Gangadhar Nellore mandal on Wednesday along with MP N Reddappa, he said the services of village volunteers and secretaries were crucial in resolving long pending public issues.

Stating that the existing mandal set up has failed to fulfil the needs of villages, he said there was no need for villagers now to approach MROs or MPDOs as their needs are fully attended in the Sachivalayams. He said Gangadhar Nellore mandal would be developed as role model as the CM has already promised to adopt this constituency.

Participating at the inaugural function of Vejjupalli Sachivalayam Bhavan, MP N Reddappa said the Chief Minister has committed to development of Chittoor district as role model in the backdrop of sweeping all the MP, MLA seats except Kuppam assembly constituency in the last general elections.