CM committed to development of Hindu temples: Peddireddi

Chittoor: Energy and Forest Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy reiterated that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to developing the Hindu temples in the state on a mission mode while his predecessor N Chandra Babu Naidu demolished the shrines in the name of development.

The Minister on Monday took part in a series of development initiatives including the development of the popular Boyakonda Gangamma temple in his Punganur constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister listed the achievements of YSRCP Government during the last 40 months and complimented the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for coming forward to take up the rejuvenation of ancient Hindu temples which has archeological and historical value and also occupies significant place as holy place for Hindus.

Asserting that there was no funds constraint for developing the temples in the state, he said necessary instructions were given to the Endowments Department for initiating all measures for the renovation works of the temples.

To mark the Navaratri Brahmotsavams festival, the minister along with his family members presented silk vastrams and offered prayers to Goddess Gangamma. On his arrival, he was accorded a traditional welcome by Boyakonda Gangamma Temple priests along with Trust Board Chairman M Sankar and Executive Officer Chandra Mouli.

Later he inaugurated the newly constructed Pongal sheds, dormitory, queue lines, Gosala, CC roads, office complex and commercial complex in Boyakonda, taken up with a total cost of

Rs 11.76 crore.

The minister also declared open the newly constructed AP Transco office in Punganur town, Grama Sachivalyam, Rythu Bharosa Kendram and YSR Village Clinics in Chowdepalli and Pulicherla mandals.