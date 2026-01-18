BJP will introduce 'One District, One Product' policy if voted to power in Bengal: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will introduce the One District, One Product (ODOP) policy in West Bengal if the party comes to power in the state Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

"Every district of West Bengal has its own speciality. The common people here have intelligence, talent, and ability. BJP will prepare a plan for each district. As a result, the people of the district concerned will benefit the most. If the BJP comes to power in West Bengal, it will introduce the ODOP policy in the state for the promotion of district-specific products," the Prime Minister said while addressing a public rally at Singur in Hooghly district of West Bengal on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister also accused the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government of depriving the people of West Bengal of Central schemes to "settle scores" with him and the BJP.

"I can understand Trinamool Congress' apathy towards me and the BJP. But they are actually leaving the people of West Bengal to suffer by denying implementation of centrally-sponsored development schemes in the state," he said.

According to him, the Union government has opened a digital platform for fishermen throughout the country.

"Various states are registering the names of fishermen in their respective areas. But in West Bengal, it has been put on hold. I repeatedly write letters to the West Bengal government of this state. The Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, does not read my letters. But let her officers read them. The Trinamool Congress government is not helping in the registration of fishermen in the 'Matsyajibi Yojana' here. The Trinamool is playing with the future of the fishermen of the state," the Prime Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi also accused the West Bengal government of deliberate non-cooperation in procuring land for raising barbed fencing at the state's international borders with Bangladesh so that infiltrators from the neighbouring country can enter the state freely and become the Trinamool Congress' permanent vote bank.

He also said that the current state of the law-and-order situation in the state is the greatest deterrent towards attracting new investments.

"Only a stable law and order situation would attract new investments to the state. But currently, a 'mafia-raj' is prevailing in West Bengal, where a syndicate tax is imposed on everything. BJP will end this syndicate tax. This is Modi's guarantee," the Prime Minister said.

He concluded his speech saying, "A BJP-led government in West Bengal would gift the people of the state a corruption-free and violence-free ambience where the safety of women would be the priority. "

"There will be no more atrocities against women like that in Sandeshkhali. There will be no more rapes and molestations at educational institutions. Only you voters can ensure that," the Prime Minister said.