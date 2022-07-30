CM committed to welfare of all sections of people: Dy CM K Narayana Swamy

Chittoor: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy said that the selection of beneficiaries for welfare and developmental schemes would be made on the basis of their eligibility criteria. Participating in distribution of cheques for third phase of Kapu Nestham programme held at Ambedkar Bhavan on Friday, he said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been committed to the development and welfare of all sections of people without expecting any political mileage.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Jagan Mohan Reddy has fulfilled all the promises mentioned in the election manifesto. Under the scheme, he said each woman beneficiary belonged to Kapu, Balaija, Telaga and Vontari will be given Rs 75,000 in a period of five years. He appealed to beneficiaries to avail the scheme for their development. Energy Minister P Ramachandra Reddy said that no state in the country has introduced such a big number of welfare schemes benefiting poor.

He said Jagan Mohan Reddy has offered a lion's share of political posts to Kapus, Balaijas and Telagas for uplifting them both politically and financially. In the district, Kapu Nestham scheme would cover 6,565 beneficiaries. Under the scheme, the beneficiaries in the age group of 45-60 years would receive Rs 15,000 each for five years.

District Collector M Hari Narayanan briefed about the scheme. Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu, APSRTC Vice-Chairman M C Vijayananda Reddy, YSRCP leaders B Suresh, Nagabhushanam and Jayachandra Reddy were present. Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Energy Minister P Ramachandra Reddy and others presented the cheque for Rs 9.86 crore towards Kapu Nestham scheme.