CM dedicates Genco's 3rd unit to the nation

Nellore: The AP government has renamed the Penna Barrage as Nallapureddy Srinivasulu Reddy Barrage. This was announced by Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy while inaugurating the 800 MW, third unit of Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Plant at Nelaturu in Muthukur mandal on Thursday.

Jagan criticised former CM Chandrababu Naidu for ignoring the displaced persons under Krishnapatnam and Genco projects. Stating that the previous TDP government had paid only Rs 14,000 each to 3,550 families, he announced that he is transferring Rs 36 crore to the accounts of 16,337 families as part of a non-fishermen package as per the promise he made during the elections.

The CM claimed that they were introducing revolutionary measures in the power sector for enhancing generation capability. An amount of Rs 3,200 crore was allotted after the YSR Congress came to power to cater to the increasing demands of energy in domestic, commercial and industrial sectors besides supplying power to the agricultural sector for the 9-hour free power supply. He said former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy laid the foundation for the two 800 MW units in 2008. He said 45 percent of the energy demand in the state is being met by APGENCO. The third unit will supply 19 million units of power to the grid daily.

The Chief Minister said this project had provided employment to 326 families. He assured that orders were issued to provide employment to another 150 families in the second phase by November. He sanctioned Rs 93 crore for constructing a submersible causeway across the Penna River for preventing backwater accumulation and supply water to four mandals in the district.

Earlier, the CM laid the foundation stone for a fishing jetty at Nelaturu village that would be constructed with a cost of Rs 25 crore to facilitate the docking of 450 fishing boats.

Among other announcements he made were sanctioning of Rs 21.40 crore for the construction of a bridge between Venkatachalam Road to Tirumalamma Palem and Rs 10 crore for a bridge across Nakkalakaluva for free movement of vehicles between Krishnapatnam Road to Pottempadu via Brahmadevam in Sarvepalli constituency.