CM Delhi visit only for self-interests, says Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Mangalagiri: Former minister and TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Friday dismissed the latest Delhi visit of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as just a publicity stunt and a personal visit aimed at saving himself from immediate crisis situations arising out of his CBI cases.

Ramakrishnudu asserted that there was no benefit at all to the AP people from the Chief Minister's periodic visits to the national capital. Even after two years of his rule, Jagan Reddy was not able to give a timeframe for achieving the Special Category Status (SCS) and the reorganisation promises. Nothing special was being achieved for AP out of his visits to Delhi by special flights every now and then.

In a statement here, the TDP leader said the Chief Minister was prostrating at the feet of the Delhi leaders as he was afraid of the cancellation of his bail in the multi-crore cases. Why was the Chief Minister not daring to brief the AP people about the outcome of his Delhi visits each time, he asked.

The TDP leader wanted to know what was the need for hiding the details of Jagan Reddy's talks with the Union Ministers and national leaders. "Why is the Chief Minister feeling shy of talking to the media? Facts are not being revealed to the media. Evidently, there may be some hidden agenda and secret deals being reached by Jagan Reddy and his MPs in the national capital," he said.

The TDP leader slammed the Chief Minister for getting votes promising SCS but he totally forgot about this after coming to power. He asserted that Jagan was not able to pressurise the Centre for SCS and the bifurcation promises.