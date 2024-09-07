CM detects obstructions in Budameru during aerial survey

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday conducted an aerial survey of the Kolleru, Budameru, and Krishna river courses and inspected the progress of Budameru breach plugging work. He noticed obstructions to the flow of Budameru at Madhuranagar in Vijayawada and ordered the officials to immediately remove the obstructions for the free flow of flood water.

Speaking to the media at the Collectorate, the Chief Minister said the officials plugged two breaches so far of the Budameru. The CM said that he is taking feedback from flood victims directly on relief measures and 76.2 per cent people said sanitation measures are good. “Nearly 80 per cent of the people praised the food quality. Over 3.12 lakh food packets were distributed, 11.54 lakh water bottles, 4.51 lakh milk packets and 5.75 lakh biscuits packets were distributed,” he said.

He said 7,100 sanitary workers serving round-the-clock cleaned 296-km length of roads and 4,660 houses.

The CM announced that 28 people died during the flooding. Free buses were arranged to shift the flood-affected people.

He said for the first time drones were used to supply food to inaccessible areas. The CM said essential commodities kits will be distributed to all irrespective of social categories in all 32 flood-affected areas.

“Besides, groceries, apples, biscuits, 2 liters of milk packets will be distributed to all. Essential commodities kits will be distributed through fair-price shops from Saturday. In addition, vegetables will be made available at nominal prices for which 40 metric tonnes of vegetables procured,” he said.

The Chief Minister said an action plan will be formulated to prevent the Budameru-like problem in Vijayawada city and to increase the capacity of Prakasam barrage to hold 15 lakh cusecs of flood water in the future.