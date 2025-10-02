CM directs officials to accelerate land acquisition for Google Data Centre

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed ire over filing of false cases in the court without the knowledge of the farmers against the Google Data Centre land acquisition at Tarluvada.

After welcoming the Chief Minister at Visakhapatnam Airport here on Wednesday, Bheemili constituency MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao and district collector MN Harendhira Prasad explained the issues related to data centre land acquisition and the views of the farmers in the area to the CM and kept him posted that the farmers request more compensation in view of the present market value. The MLA informed that the YSRCP leaders are conspiring with an idea of creating obstacles to the coveted project. He told the CM that cases are being registered in the court with the help of benamis, and cases have also been filed against the deceased farmers.

Responding to it, the Chief Minister suggested that strict action would be taken against such people. He mentioned that those who file cases in the court without the knowledge of the farmers should be taken to task.

The Chief Minister responded positively to the request of allocating 3 cents of land for houses, construction of shopping complexes and provision of job opportunities to the farmers who gave away their lands for the project. The CM stated that once the land acquisition process gets completed, there will not be any increase of compensation. He said that it should be understood that the rate has been increased only keeping the request of the farmers in view. Naidu suggested that the land acquisition should be completed at the earliest.