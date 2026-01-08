ONGC gas flames brought under control

Rajamahendravaram: Gas flames that erupted due to a blowout at ONGC Mori 5 well at Irusumanda village of Malkipuram mandal in Konaseema district have been brought under control, and well-capping works will be completed soon, Konaseema district collector R Mahesh Kumar, Rajole MLA Deva Varaprasad, and ONGC Executive Directors Vikram Saxena and Shantanu Das said.

Addressing the media at the district collectorate on Wednesday, they said there was no longer any threat to the people of Irusumanda, Gubbalavaripalem, Chintalapalli and Lakkavaram villages. Residents have returned to their homes and normal life has resumed, they added.

They said that immediately after the blowout occurred on Monday, a special rig was brought from Narasapuram and a water umbrella was created using five pumps to first control the intense heat. By Wednesday evening, the flames were fully brought under control. Firefighting teams continue control measures within a 10-metre radius, they said.

The collector said assessment of property damage caused by the blowout had begun, and plans were being prepared to extend assistance to the people of the four affected villages.

MLA Deva Varaprasad said people of Irusumanda and three nearby villages were gripped by fear following the gas leak. Elderly persons, patients and pregnant women were also shifted to relief camps. He said considerable time was taken to arrange basic facilities, bring the rig and install pumps, but fortunately, there was no major damage. At present, except for about 10 percent, most people have resumed normal life, he said.

The MLA urged ONGC to take all precautions while reopening bore wells and remain alert about public safety. He questioned officials on the possible consequences had there been loss of lives and said such incidents should not be taken lightly. He asked ONGC to disclose details of gas wells in the Konaseema region and the safety measures being followed during reopening.

He stressed that people should be informed in advance during reopening operations, and the necessary equipment to control leakages should be kept ready beforehand. He made it clear that no reopening activity should be carried out without prior precautions, public information, and proper disclosure on oil and gas reserves.

The MLA advised ONGC to keep these aspects in mind in future operations. He also requested the company to set up a common facility centre for Irusumanda, Gubbalavaripalem, Lakkavaram, and Chintapalli villages. He urged ONGC, under its corporate social responsibility, to provide employment opportunities to local youth and to build a multi-specialty hospital on about two and a half acres at Lakkavaram village at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore to ensure healthcare security for people in the region.