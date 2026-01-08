Women urged to turn job creators

Vijayawada: Minister for Home and Disaster Management Vangalapudi Anitha stated that women are excelling in every field across the world and, in many cases, outperforming men. She said that women should aspire not merely to seek jobs but to reach a level where they create employment opportunities for others.

She inaugurated the 6th Women Fest organised by Taruni Tarangalu at Siddhartha Auditorium here on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Anitha said women play a crucial role in shaping society, bearing hardships to bring new generations into the world and guiding them towards a secure future. She urged young women to face challenges fearlessly with self-confidence and to stand strong against any form of harassment or violence.

She stressed the importance of preserving Indian cultural values while progressing in life and said the steps taken by the government and police for women’s safety have instilled fear among anti-social elements. She called upon youth to stay away from negative tendencies and assured full government support for women to grow socially, economically, and professionally. Emphasising legal awareness among women, she appreciated Taruni Tarangalu for guiding women at the right time and assured government support for its initiatives.

State Women’s Commission Chairperson Rayapati Sailaja said women face several challenges in today’s society and welcomed the role of women’s organisations in addressing them. She encouraged women to raise their voices against injustice and discrimination and stressed the need for mental strength and a positive outlook. She also said every family should aim to nurture at least one woman entrepreneur to contribute to economic and social development.

Krishna University Registrar Dr N Usharani said women should move forward without compromising on education, self-respect, and career growth, and urged them to make effective use of government welfare and empowerment schemes.

Presiding over the programme, Taruni Tarangalu president Dr Ravi Sarada highlighted the organisation’s six-year journey, its initiatives, and the significance of naming the Women Fest venues after eminent women. She said the festival aims to inspire women through cultural programmes and motivational activities.

Taruni Tarangalu Secretary D Rama Devi, Vice-Presidents Dr N Vidyakanna, Ch Usharani, Usha Raja, D Kameswari, V Sri Devi, and others were present.