CM directs TTD officials to contribute towards devotees faith

TIRUMALA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a comprehensive review meeting with TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) officials on Saturday at the Padmavathi Guest House. The review was attended by Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and various departmental officials.



During the meeting, the Chief Minister provided several directives to ensure the smooth functioning of Tirumala, emphasising the importance of maintaining the sanctity and spirituality of the temple.









He told the officials that every individual working at Tirumala should contribute towards preserving its purity and devotees' faith. Only chants of "Govinda" should be heard on the hill; no other words should disrupt the spiritual atmosphere.



Ensure that there is no disturbance to the peace in any area and no compromises should be made on this front. Adequate water availability for the future is crucial, and advance planning is necessary to ensure this. The forest cover should be increased from 72 percent to 80 percent and officials were urged to work towards this goal.

CM Naidu suggested a five-year plan for forest conservation and expansion. He inquired about the efforts being taken to protect the region’s biodiversity. Naidu emphasised the importance of collecting feedback from devotees on TTD services and encouraged a systematic approach for doing so. Arrangements should be made for devotees to share their experiences and suggestions.

He felt that TTD should work on improving services based on the feedback from devotees. Not only at TTD, but in all temples, feedback from devotees should be collected regularly, he suggested to Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy. The quality of the 'Laddu Prasadam' and 'Anna Prasadam' has improved, according to devotees and this standard must continue and improve further.

The CM told the TTD officials that only top-quality ingredients should be used in the preparation of prasadam. The VIP culture at Tirumala should be minimised. There should be no chaos when dignitaries visit. Decorations should be simple and reflect spirituality, avoiding extravagance and unnecessary expenses.

TTD staff should always behave respectfully with devotees, particularly with those coming from abroad, ensuring no instance of rude behavior. Devotees should leave the hill with satisfaction and a positive spiritual experience, Naidu maintained.

"When people think of Tirumala, they should associate it with the magnificence and spirituality of Lord Venkateswara", he averred.

Services at SVIMS (Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences) should also be improved as it is a unique institution. Everyone should act responsibly to preserve Tirumala’s sanctity and spiritual environment.

He urged officials to further strengthen the Sri Vari Seva (voluntary services) with the help of prominent spiritual organisations, ensuring quality services are extended to devotees through the volunteers.

Later, the Chief Minister inaugurated Vakulamatha central kitchen behind Panchajanya m guest house. Built at a cost of around Rs.13.5 crores, it will serve the needs of preparing food for 1.25 lakh devotees. JEOs M Gowthami and V Veerabrahmam were also present.