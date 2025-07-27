CM in Singapore to attract investments

Vijayawada: In a determined bid to attract large-scale investments to Andhra Pradesh and promote Brand AP, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is to embark on a five-day visit to Singapore on Sunday.

During the tour, Naidu will meet Singaporean industrialists, investors, and government representatives apart from visiting key locations across the country.

The CM will be accompanied by Ministers Nara Lokesh, TG Bharat and P Narayana, and senior officials from various government departments.

Around 2 pm on the first day, the CM will participate in the Telugu Diaspora from Southeast Asia program at OAVIS Auditorium. Attendees will include Telugu entrepreneurs, company representatives, investors, and professionals from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

Organized by the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRT), the Telugu Diaspora event is expected to attract nearly 1,500 delegates. The discussion will focus on creating employment opportunities for youth from Andhra Pradesh, not just within India but also internationally.

The event will also explore ways to involve the global Telugu community in AP’s development, increase exports through NRI networks, and enhance employment prospects for youth through skill development initiatives.

From the same platform, Naidu will invite Telugu industrialists and NRIs to partner in the state’s Zero Poverty Mission through the P4 initiative.

Soon after landing in Singapore, the Chief Minister will begin his meetings with various industrial leaders and the Indian High Commissioner in Singapore, Shilpak Ambule, with whom he will interact in his hotel. Around 11:30 am, he will hold discussions with representatives of the renowned firm Surbana Jurong and follow it up with a meeting Tan Sri Dato A.K. Nathan, Chairman of Eversendai Engineering Pvt Ltd, to discuss investment opportunities. A formal dinner will be hosted for Naidu by the Indian High Commissioner later in the evening.

On July 28, Naidu will meet Singapore’s Minister for Trade and Industry. To understand sustainable urban planning strategies, he will visit Bidadari Estate along with his team. The delegation will also participate in a roundtable conference on sustainable urban development.

To explore sports infrastructure, the AP team will visit Singapore’s Sports School. They will also tour Tuas Port to study port-led industrialisation, infrastructure development, and the port-based ecosystem. Naidu will participate in the Andhra Pradesh-Singapore Business Forum’s Roadshow that is aimed at building strong networks with investors.

On July 29, the Chief Minister will hold a series of meetings with top firms, including AI Singapore, SIA Engineering, Keppel, and GIC. He will participate in the IT & FinTech Business Roundtable with more than 10 international companies. Later, he is scheduled to meet the President of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Chandrababu Naidu will visit the Jurong Petrochemical Island to study industrial development models. Later, he will take part in a CEO Roundtable with leaders of top companies to discuss ports and infrastructure development.

On the fourth day, the Chief Minister will meet representatives of CapitaLand, Sumitomo Mitsui Bank, and Temasek. He will also meet Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Vivian Balakrishnan.

On July 31, he will meet Singapore’s Home Minister, K. Shanmugam, and other local representatives before returning to Hyderabad later that night.

Over the five-day tour, Naidu will attend 29 programs overall. Focused on the state’s development, the Chief Minister will explore international partnerships across IT, industry, urban development, sports, ports, and fintech sectors.

This visit is expected to serve as the gateway for bringing global investments to Andhra Pradesh and will mark a major step toward the growth of the sports sector and port-based industrialisation.