CM invited for Maha Kumbhabhishekam

  • Created On:  4 March 2026 8:03 AM IST
Vijayawada: The authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada formally invited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to attend the Maha Kumbhabhishekam programme scheduled to be held from March 6 to 8.

The invitation was presented to the CM at the camp office on Tuesday by the Endowments and temple authorities under the leadership of Endowments Commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan. Temple Trust Board Chairman Borrra Radhakrishna alias Gandhi and Executive Officer VK Seena Naik handed over the formal invitation to the CM. On the occasion, Temple Sthanacharya V Shiva Prasad Sharma, Chief Priest L Durga Prasad, along with Vedic scholars and priests, offered Vedic blessings to the CM and presented him with the sacred prasadam of Goddess Durga.

The Commissioner of the Endowments Department, the Temple Chairman and the Executive Officer also presented a portrait of the presiding deity to the CM.

Similarly, the temple authorities extended invitations to Minister for Human Resources Development and IT Nara Lokesh, Minister for Endowments Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and other dignitaries, requesting their presence for the auspicious Maha Kumbhabhishekam ceremonies.

