Lenovo Unveils Futuristic Modular ThinkBook Concept at MWC 2026

At the globally renowned Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, Lenovo captured attention with a bold new concept device that reimagines how laptops could function in the future. The company introduced a modular version of its ThinkBook lineup, designed to let users swap out major components — including the keyboard and display — in ways that push portability and personalization to new heights.

While detachable screens are not entirely new in 2026, Lenovo’s approach goes several steps further. The ThinkBook concept features a dual-screen setup where the secondary display can be removed and replaced with a keyboard module. This effectively transforms the device depending on user needs — whether for productivity, presentation, or entertainment.

The removable second screen also doubles as a standalone display when paired with a built-in stand. This gives users the flexibility to turn part of their laptop into a compact monitor, making it especially useful for professionals who need a multi-screen setup while traveling.

But the innovation doesn’t stop at screens. Lenovo’s concept extends modularity to the laptop’s ports as well — an area that has long frustrated users. With this design, ports such as HDMI, USB 3.0, and even the charging port can be repositioned or swapped to different sides. This means users could adjust connectivity options based on workspace layout or personal preference, eliminating the inconvenience of awkward cable placements.

The idea of modular technology has intrigued the industry for years. Smartphones experimented with swappable components in the past, but laptops have largely remained sealed systems. By introducing interchangeable elements, Lenovo hints at a future where upgrading or repairing a laptop may not require replacing the entire machine. Such a design could reduce electronic waste and potentially extend device lifespans — a growing priority in consumer electronics.

Modular construction also opens the door to easier repairs. Instead of discarding a laptop because of a faulty port or worn-out keyboard, users could simply replace the affected module. This practical benefit could resonate strongly with environmentally conscious consumers and business buyers alike.

Lenovo is no stranger to ambitious concepts. In previous editions of MWC, the company demonstrated laptops with rollable displays and other experimental form factors. However, many of those ideas are still in development and have yet to reach commercial shelves.

As for the modular ThinkBook, Lenovo has not confirmed a release timeline. The absence of a launch date suggests that, for now, the device remains a concept rather than an imminent retail product. Still, the showcase signals Lenovo’s continued commitment to innovation and its willingness to challenge conventional laptop design.

Whether or not this particular model reaches consumers soon, one thing is clear: modular computing is once again part of the conversation — and Lenovo is leading the charge.