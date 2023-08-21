Live
- Rahul Yadav saga: Lookout Notice issued by EOW after FIR for duping vendor
- Makers opens up on the budget spent on ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’
- Mahesh Babu speaks about his addiction to phone
- SC refuses to entertain DU plea against St. Stephen's giving 15% weightage to interviews of Christian candidates
- Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in Karnataka village; CM calls it 'anti-national act'
- Rural education can change entire poor areas of China says Jack Ma
- Senior Citizen Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and Greetings to Share
- SL to establish first of its kind university on fire fighting
- KCR to contest from two Assembly segments - Gajwel and Kamareddy
- World Senior Citizen Day 2023 Challenges and Opportunities
Just In
CM jagan announces to release one pending DA
Highlights
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced one pending DA to the state government employees.
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced one pending DA to the state government employees. Jagan inaugurated the 21st APNGOs Association state council meeting at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada. Later addressing the employees he said the state government would release the DA related to July 2022. He also announced five additional CLs to the women employees of the medical and health department. Several thousand state government employees attended the inaugural session of the state council meeting and it will be concluded tomorrow.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS