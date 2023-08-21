  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM jagan announces to release one pending DA

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
x

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy 

Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced one pending DA to the state government employees.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced one pending DA to the state government employees. Jagan inaugurated the 21st APNGOs Association state council meeting at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada. Later addressing the employees he said the state government would release the DA related to July 2022. He also announced five additional CLs to the women employees of the medical and health department. Several thousand state government employees attended the inaugural session of the state council meeting and it will be concluded tomorrow.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X