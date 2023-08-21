CM jagan announces to release one pending DA

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced one pending DA to the state government employees. Jagan inaugurated the 21st APNGOs Association state council meeting at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada. Later addressing the employees he said the state government would release the DA related to July 2022. He also announced five additional CLs to the women employees of the medical and health department. Several thousand state government employees attended the inaugural session of the state council meeting and it will be concluded tomorrow.