CM Jagan behind police anarchy, lambasts Naidu

Kuppam (chittoor district): TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu alleged the role of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy behind the anarchy of the local police in Kuppam.

Addressing the people from the top of his bus at Gudupalle of Kuppam constituency on Friday, Naidu alleged, "The psycho CM was behind the anarchy of the police action here."

Naidu asked the local police, "Do you have any humanity? Are you not ashamed to create hurdles in my own constituency"?

The day witnessed tense moments at Gudupalle as police created hurdles to Naidu's visit to the local TDP office. They erected barricades to stop the party workers from entering into the small town. Resenting the police behaviour, Naidu staged a sit-in protest on the road at the police station – Railway station circle and demanded the immediate release of his campaign vehicle and another vehicle carrying the sound systems though police did not respond positively to it. Though he asked the police to respond, no one turned up.

He then reached to the top of a bus which was part of the convoy to address the people. He asked the police whether he does not have the right to meet the voters at his own Assembly constituency and said that the people will revolt against the police if he keeps moving in the constituency. An angry Naidu went on to say that he was ready to sacrifice his life for the sake of people and the police can only create problems physically.

Stating that thousands of policemen have been deployed in Kuppam, he asked whether the TDP leaders are terrorists and made it clear that he was not going to tolerate such behaviour any more. Pointing out that YSRCP leaders were staging road shows and organising public meetings in public places, he wondered whether TDP leaders have any separate rule in the State.

"TDP leaders are not scared of false cases and the party will teach a fitting lesson to those who cross the thin line. The primary duty of the police is to protect the law and order but not beating the people," he maintained. Saying that the days of this Chief Minister are numbered, he warned that the names of such persons who caused obstructions to his present visit to Kuppam will be noted down.

He later visited different villages in Gudupalle mandal and talked to the people.

Party leaders N Amaranatha Reddy, PS Munirathnam, G Srinivasulu, P Manohar, Pulivarthi Nani and others were present.