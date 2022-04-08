CM Jagan calls Opposition gang of thieves

Narsaraopet: Calling the Opposition parties -- Jana Sena, TDP and BJP -- as gang of thieves, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday asked the people not to believe them. In his typical style of election speeches, he stressed upon the word 'Nammane Namma Vaddu'.

Speaking at a felicitation programme of village and ward volunteers at Narsaraopet in Palnadu district, Jagan said, "Today Chandrababu Naidu, his adopted son (referring to Pawan Kalyan) and his yellow media, this gang of thieves which failed to keep their promises (when they were in power), the robbers who looted the state exchequer, the fellows who dumped their manifesto in the dustbin and are now living in Hyderabad, undertook a malicious campaign projecting Andhra Pradesh in a poor light."

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had recently alleged that the State with its huge debt burden is slipping into a Sri Lanka like situation, where economy is in doldrums.



The Chief Minister said his government has so far disbursed over Rs 1.34 lakh crore to the beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under 33 government schemes without giving scope for corruption.

"This year, we will be disbursing Rs 55,000 crore through DBT to our sisters and bothers," he said, adding that his government had fulfilled 95 per cent of the promises made in his party's manifesto. He noted that 2.60 lakh volunteers in the State are providing services to the people at their doorsteps.

Lauding the volunteers' system, Jagan said the whole country is looking at the State with awe and admiration.