CM Jagan, Chandrababu for Delhi today

Vijayawada: In a rare event, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu will be in Delhi on Saturday.

Though the visit of the two leaders to Delhi on the same day has raised curiosity among political circles, there is no chance for both to meet or at least cross each other anywhere.

While Jagan would be attending the Niti Aayog governing council meeting to be held on Sunday, Naidu would call on President Draupadi Murmu and will also attend the meeting on Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his stay in Delhi, the Chief Minister my also call on the President as a matter of courtesy. But according to official sources, he is trying to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Official sources say that he is likely to discuss the issues pertaining to Relief and Rehabilitation of Polavaram evacuees.

It may be mentioned here that during his visit to the flood-affected areas recently, Jagan had told the affected people that he would "strongly' take up the issue with the Prime Minister.

He would also try to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union ministers to discuss issues related to the state.