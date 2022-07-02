CM Jagan committed to women empowerment: Buggana Rajendranath Reddy

Kurnool: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority for women empowerment and their security. Distributing probation certificates to women police at Ved Vyas Auditorium here on Friday, he called upon the women police working in village and ward secretariats to discharge duties with utmost responsibility. Addressing the gathering, Buggana said that the women police should standby the distressed women and feel the responsibility while discharging duties. He said the Chief Minister was following the path of Mahatma Gandhi, who dreamt of grama swarajyam and has brought the village and ward secretariat system. The secretariat system brought to strengthen the administration at villages and to extend services to people, said Buggana. As a sarpanch I had seen the people's problems from a very close range, he observed. The people should not suffer by running around the Tahsildar's office for a work done, he pointed out. Keeping this in view, he said the women police should always assist the distressed women and protect them from all violent acts. Buggana said that around 974 women police (524 from Kurnool and 450 from Nandyal) are being given probation declaration certificates. Kurnool Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) S Senthil Kumar said the women police should educate about the Disha App. So far, he said 1.50 crore people have downloaded the App. He asked the women police to instill awareness among the public and ensure more downloads.

Kurnool MLA M A Hafeez Khan and Superintendent of Police Siddarth Kaushal were also present.