CM Jagan for Vizag on August 1

IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma, among others, supervising arrangements made ahead of the CM’s visit in Visakhapatnam on Friday

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is slated to visit Visakhapatnam on August 1 and lay foundation stone to InOrbit Mall to be built in Kailasapuram.

Constructed by Mumbai-based Raheja group, the first InOrbit Mall in Andhra Pradesh, it is expected to become operational in another three years and create employment.

It will be built on a 6 lakh-sqft site in a vacant area owned by Visakhapatnam Port Authority with an investment of Rs 600 crore.

It may be recalled that Raheja Corp business president Neel Raheja invited Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of the mall.

Meanwhile, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma, among others, visited the site on Friday and supervised the arrangements made for the ensuing CM’s visit.

