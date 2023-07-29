Live
- WhatsApp adds faster way to send short videos in chats
- Now, Indian cos can go for direct overseas listing
- Gay Model Breaks Norms, Slips Into Lehenga For Falguni & Shane Peacock At India Couture Week 2023
- Godavari river at 54.60 feet at Bhadrachalam at 11 am
- Bandi Sanjay appointed as national general secretary of the BJP
- Bank Holidays in August 2023: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 8 days
- Govt asks varsities to help Manipur students
- Will women power promote ‘The Marvels’?
- CM inaugurates SAIMUN 2023 at SAI International School
- KNIA urges Chief Secy to take steps to curb extortions
Just In
CM Jagan for Vizag on August 1
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is slated to visit Visakhapatnam on August 1 and lay foundation stone to InOrbit Mall to be built in Kailasapuram.
Constructed by Mumbai-based Raheja group, the first InOrbit Mall in Andhra Pradesh, it is expected to become operational in another three years and create employment.
It will be built on a 6 lakh-sqft site in a vacant area owned by Visakhapatnam Port Authority with an investment of Rs 600 crore.
It may be recalled that Raheja Corp business president Neel Raheja invited Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of the mall.
Meanwhile, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma, among others, visited the site on Friday and supervised the arrangements made for the ensuing CM’s visit.