Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh BC Welfare Minister Venugopal Krishna said that the 'Jagananna Cheyutha' scheme would be launched tomorrow (Wednesday) to provide financial self-sufficiency to women between the ages of 45 and 60 in the state. He told a media conference on Tuesday that the scheme would provide Rs 18,750 per annum directly to SC, ST, BC and minority women in their bank accounts. That means they will receive financial assistance of Rs 75,000 in four years.

He revealed that Rs 4,700 crore has been allocated for 20 lakh women across the state this year. Minister said that he is happy that CM Jagan‌ will launch the scheme. He said the accident at Vijayawada Swarna Palace was unfortunate and that Chandrababu was staying in Hyderabad and terrorizing the people. The minister said that all the states in the country are also adopting the decisions taken by CM Jagan to control covid.

The government also provided opportunity to women who are taking government pension. The decision was discussed in the AP cabinet. It was decided to provide benefits under the scheme even to those who were financially burdened. The decision will benefit widows, single women, disabled women, handicraftsmen, gita and fisher women who are receiving pension gift. The scheme will benefit over 8.21 lakh, women.