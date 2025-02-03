Live
- PRSI holds session on Union Budget proposals
- Construction of thermal power plant at Kakarapalli strongly opposed
- HYDRA Prajavani Program at Buddha Bhavan Today
- Tension Surrounds Hindupur Municipal Chairperson Election
- No benefit to AP in budget: Botcha
- Political Uproar Over Realtor’s Suicide in Hyderabad
- Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy to Visit Khammam Today
- Graduate MLC Election Code in Force in United Guntur District – Grievance Programs Suspended in Government Offices
- Elections for Vacant Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, and Deputy Mayor Positions in Andhra Pradesh
- Ensure fair municipal bypolls: YSRCP
Just In
CM, Jagan pat women’s under-19 cricket team for winning T20 World Cup
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Indian Women’s U-19 cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup.
Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Indian Women’s U-19 cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup.
In a tweet, he said that the team achieved a remarkable 9-wicket victory over South Africa, making every Indian proud. The team not only have brought glory to the na-tion, but also inspired countless young girls and the entire nation is proud of them.
Former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also congratulated Indian women’s Under-19 team for winning the T-20 World Cup defeating South Afri-ca by nine wickets in the finals.
He wished that the team would continue its winning streak. Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Public Relations K Parthasarathy congratulated the national women’s cricket team for their victory over South Africa in the final match. He specially congratulated one of the team members, Tel-ugu girl Trisha, for her outstanding performance in the World Cup.