CM, Jagan pat women’s under-19 cricket team for winning T20 World Cup

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Indian Women’s U-19 cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup.

In a tweet, he said that the team achieved a remarkable 9-wicket victory over South Africa, making every Indian proud. The team not only have brought glory to the na-tion, but also inspired countless young girls and the entire nation is proud of them.

Former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also congratulated Indian women’s Under-19 team for winning the T-20 World Cup defeating South Afri-ca by nine wickets in the finals.

He wished that the team would continue its winning streak. Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Public Relations K Parthasarathy congratulated the national women’s cricket team for their victory over South Africa in the final match. He specially congratulated one of the team members, Tel-ugu girl Trisha, for her outstanding performance in the World Cup.