CM Jagan Reddy is acting like a terrorist: Chandrababu Naidu

Former chief minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu criticised chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy asserting him to be the terrorist for proposing three capitals in the state. Naidu who along with his family members and several other TDP leaders had visited capital villages on Wednesday as part of the agitation held by the farmer's.

The TDP chief has sought the donations from the public for the Amaravati movement and later participated in the public meeting called by farmers. Naidu asserted that Amaravati movement doesn't not belong to 29 villages it's a state's protest.

He took a jab at Jagan Mohan Reddy for participating in Sankranti celebrations while the farmers are striving for their livelihood. Naidu demanded the government to withdraw the proposal of three capitals to the state. Speaking on the suicides and deaths of the farmers in Amaravati, Naidu advised the farmers not to resort to such extreme decisions instead struggle for the cause and justice.

On the other hand, the TDP leaders also who participated made severe comments on Jagan following Naidu. The TDP leaders also criticised Telangana chief minister Chandrasekhar Rao alleging him to be behind Jagan in shifting the capital from Amaravati.

It remains to be seen how YSRCP respond to the allegations made by TDP.