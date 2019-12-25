CM Jagan Reddy is inexperienced and has no vision: BJP Leader Kanna Lakshmi Narayana

State BJP president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana demanded that AP capital not be moved from Amaravati. He alleged that CM Jagan has no experience and lacks understanding. It is foolish to move the capital, which was laid the foundation by prime minister Narendra Modi in 2015. He asserted that it was not the issue of the Amaravati farmers but the state's problems.

However, there are dissenting opinions on the capital decision. While the TDP leadership criticizes the Jagan decision, North Andhra TDP leaders welcomed the decision. The people of north Andhra are expressing their happiness over the decision of the executive capital at Visakhapatnam. They say their region, which has been left behind for years, will improve with Jagan's decision.

"The decision of the three capitals contributes to the equal development of all regions, " the North Andhra people said.