CM Jagan Reddy reviews on Housing Scheme

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is conducting a review on the distribution of home land to the needy poor. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and other officials including the Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney. At this time, there is a discussion of the steps to be taken in the distribution of houses.

CM Jagan pledged that all homeless and deserving poor will be provided with houses for all parties, castes, religions and communities. Similarly, the landless will be given places. It is learned that these will be registered in the name of women. The government is taking steps to fulfill the promise given by the Chief Minister to this extent.