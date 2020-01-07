CM Jagan reddy to build a house at Visakhapatnam, YSRCP leaders in search for buildings

With the YSRCP leaders and officials taking the steps to trace out the place for CM Jagan's camp office in Visakhapatnam, it seems. the capital shifting is almost finalised. Some key leaders of the party are looking for the house of Jagan. According to reliable sources, a five-star hotel under construction on the beach road is said to be rented at initial stages as the construction of the hotel seems to have been completed soon.

On the other hand, YCP leaders are also focusing on several alternatives. Inspecting some of the buildings in the area where there is strict security. Some companies are also concerned about the situation in the guest house. CM, on the other hand, is looking for places on Rushikonda, Madhurawada, Bhimili, Kapuluppada and Thimmapuram to settle on a permanent basis. There seems to be a need to find suitable places in the area and build a home.

However, the chief minister has been working on to build the official residence on a hill in the city suburbs but it is ruled out as the safety of the Chief Minister-level persons will be adequate. On the Vishakhapatnam-Bhimili route, a prominent educational institution has some buildings. They were examined by some authorities. All in all, Jagan seems to be working on moving his house to Vishakhapatnam.

Jagan already owns houses in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Tadepalli. It is now likely that he will build his own house in Visakhapatnam