CM Jagan releases Rs.680.44 cr under Vidya Deevena scheme

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released the financial assistance under Jagananna Vidya Deevena and transferred the amounts into the beneficiaries’ accounts through direct benefit transfer (DBT) by pressing the computer button. He visited Nagari constituency for the first time after becoming Chief Minister on Monday and participated at a programme held in Nagari and released an amount of Rs.680.44 crores and credited in the accounts of 8.44 lakh mothers of 9.32 lakh students for April to June quarter.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan said that he was very proud to provide 100 percent fee reimbursement for those pursuing higher education. During the last four years, Rs.11317 crores were provided under this scheme so far during the last four years. Only education has the power to make the youth in the age group of 17-20 years to confidently face the challenges in the world for the next 80 years.

Under Vasathi Deevena scheme, during the last four years Rs.4275 cr has been credited in the accounts of students accounts. These two schemes together benefitted the students pursuing their higher education to the tune of Rs.15600 cr in the last four years. The amounts are being paid to students mothers’ accounts so that they visit the colleges and pay the fee. They should also enquire about their children educational progress, amenities in the college and the food quality.

Saying that classrooms in government schools are getting digitalised and by December 33000 more class rooms will be digitalised. On the whole under various schemes in education sector Rs.69296 crores were spent in four years.

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Sports and Nagari MLA RK Roja also spoke on the occasion and put forth various demands for her constituency before the Chief Minister.

Earlier, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for renovation works of the 100 bed government hospital in Nagari. Also, stones were laid for AP Tribal welfare residential school for boys with Rs.725 cr and Rs.189.6 lakhs model police station building.

Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, K Narayana Swamy, Usha Sricharan, Botcha Satyanarayana, M Nagarjuna, MPs P Mithun Reddy, N Reddeppa, MLAs K Adimulam, N Venkate Gouda, MS Babu, ZP chairperson Govindappa Srinivasulu, Collector S Shan Mohan, MLC KRJ Bharath and others were present.