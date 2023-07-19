CM Jagan to participate in Nethanna Nestham programme in Venkatagiri on June 21

Tirupati: District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the YSR Nethanna Nestham programme in Venkatagiri town of Tirupati district on July 21. He will disburse the financial assistance to the weavers in the state through direct benefit transfer (DBT). As part of ASL (Advance Security Liaison), the Collector and SP P Parameswara Reddy visited the public meeting ground and reviewed the arrangements. They made many suggestions to the officials on duty at the ground.



The Collector said that the CM will reach Renigunta Airport at 9.15 am and proceed to Venkatagiri Visvodaya Junior College ground where the helipad was arranged. After reaching the public meeting premises, he will visit a photo exhibition, and offer floral tributes to the statue of YSR. He will also unveil the statue of the late former CM of combined AP Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy. After the public meeting, CM Jagan will return back to Renigunta airport from the helipad in Venkatagiri and fly to Vijayawada. SP Parameswara Reddy made suggestions on security aspects and asked the police sleuths to make foolproof arrangements.



