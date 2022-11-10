CM Jagan to present Urdu Academy awards tomorrow

Vijayawada(NTR District): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present the Urdu Academy awards at Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandir in Guntur on November 11 to mark the Minorities Welfare Day, informed Andhra Pradesh Urdu Academy chairman Nadeem Ahmed. He added that the Minorities Welfare Day is observed on the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter Dr Abul Kalam Azad.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, chairman Ahmed said every year the State government celebrates Minorities Welfare Day on November 11 and would present awards for the promotion of Urdu language.

Awards will be given to Urdu poets, writers, teachers, lecturers and others. He said Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy has implemented 4 per cent reservations in educational institutions to the backward Muslims in the State and it helped lakhs of Muslim families to get education.

Nadeem Ahmed said national level award will be presented with a cash prize of Rs 1.25 lakh for the promotion of Urdu language and seven members will get lifetime achievement award for the promotion and development of Urdu language. Besides, 78 Urdu teachers will get awards with a cash prize of Rs 10,000. A total of 78 Urdu students will be given prizes as the Best Students. He informed that rallies, meetings and other programmes will be organised on Friday to mark the Minorities Welfare Day.

Urdu Academy Board of directors Shaik Abida Begum, Shaik Abdul Shukur, M Baji Vali, Syed Nurualla, Secretar Dr N Ayub Hussain and others were present at the press meet. They released a brochure in this regard.