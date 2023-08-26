CM Jagan to visit Nidadavolu on Aug 30

Rajamahendravaram: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the State-level programme of YSR Kapu Nestham to be organised on August 30 in Nidadavolu town of East Godavari district.

Joint Collector N Tej Bharat reviewed the arrangements to be made in the context of the CM’s visit on Friday. He said that officials of all the departments should work in coordination and make this programme a success. He told them that they have to prepare breakfast, drinking water and ORS packets for the roadshow and open meeting held as part of the Chief Minister’s visit. He said a road show is being organised from helipad to the assembly platform. Medical camps should also be organised and security arrangements should be made most robustly in connection with the roadshow.

R&B and municipal officials were ordered to ensure that there were no potholes anywhere along the road and to set up barricades on both sides of the road. JC Tej Bharat said that as the CM is likely to attend the wedding ceremony of Jaggampet legislator Jyotula Chantibabu’s daughter to be held at Manjeera Hotel in Rajahmundry on the same day, arrangements are also being made at the helipad at the Arts College grounds.

Additional SP G Venkateswara Rao said that strong security arrangements are being made with rope party and special teams for the Chief Minister’s visit. Arrangements are being made in different areas for parking vehicles coming from different areas.

District Revenue Officer G Narasimhulu, Rajahmundry RDO A Chaitravarshini, Kovvur RDO S Mallibabu, CPO A Mukhalingam, Dwama PD P Jagadamba, Animal Husbandry Department JD Dr SGT Satya Govind, R&B SE BV Reddy, DSVO P Vijaya Bhaskar, Marketing AD N Sunil Vinay, District Tribal Welfare Officer KS Jyothi, RTC DTO Sharmila Ashok, DMHO Dr K Venkateswara Rao, DEO S Abraham and others participated in the meeting.