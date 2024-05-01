CM Jagan urges people Support YSRCP for good governance

In a spirited election campaign rally held in Bobbili, Vizianagaram district, on Wednesday, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy rallied supporters to uphold the progress and continuity of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP) in the upcoming elections. Addressing a crowd, CM Jagan emphasized the transformative changes brought about under his leadership, highlighting a governance model free from corruption and bias.

Taking aim at the opposition, CM Jagan contrasted his administration's track record of implementing welfare schemes with the alleged shortcomings of the TDP regime. He questioned the credibility of promises made by the opposition leader regarding farmer loan waivers and women's self-help group loans in 2014, asserting that the YCP had delivered on its commitments to the people.

Recalling the history of unkept promises by the current alliance, CM Jagan underscored the importance of choosing a government committed to the welfare and empowerment of the underprivileged sections of society. He urged voters to support the YCP for the continuation of pro-poor initiatives and a governance framework rooted in fairness and inclusivity.

CM Jagan emphasized that the upcoming elections were not merely about selecting representatives but about shaping the future trajectory of families and ensuring the sustainability of ongoing welfare schemes. He reiterated the YCP's dedication to social justice, advocating for a transformative shift in the fortunes of the impoverished and the seamless continuation of crucial government initiatives.