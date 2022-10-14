CM Jagan ushered in Grama Swarajyam: Minister Ramesh

Machilipatnam: Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh has said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had brought 'Grama Swarajyam' in the State which Mahatma Gandhi had dreamed, by implementing Village Secretariat system. Village/Ward secretariats' employees organised a thanksgiving programme for making them permanent employees at a Convention Hall in Guduru of Krishna district on Thursday.

The Minister, chief guest at the programme, said that the Chief Minister has brought the administration at the people's doorstep by setting up Sachivalaya system. He claimed the sachivalaya system has become an ideal for many States in the country. Minister Jogi further added that about 1.35 lakh employees have been given jobs at a time as part of this system.

The jobs were given in a very transparent manner, without bias and recommendations. 'CM Jagan shut all the mouths, who scorned these jobs, by making them permanent. Despite having fund crunch, the CM did 100 per cent justice to the employees," asserted the Minister. He said that we all should be indebted to the CM, who kept his word.