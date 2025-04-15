CM lauds success achieved by students

Ponnekallu (Guntur district): Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu interacted virtually with people who pursued higher education abroad through the Ambedkar Overseas Education Scheme while participating in Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations on Monday.

Several people who benefited through Ambedkar Overseas Education Scheme shared their happiness by virtually interacting with the Chief Minister.

Korivi Ratnalatha, network engineer, Australia, expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for financial aid through the scheme, said she hails from Vemulurupadu in Guntur district and came from a lower-middle-class family.

After completing B Tech in 2014, she applied for the scheme and received Rs 10 lakh. “Foreign education changed my life,” she said emotionally, calling the Chief Minister an inspiration for youth. Her father who is present at the meeting venue thanked the Chief Minister for the success of his daughter by saying he would remain indebted for life.

Naidu expressing pride in Ratnalatha’s achievements urged youth to take inspiration from her.

Anil, engineer, Canada who hails from Tenali, said he studied in Telugu medium and came from an agricultural background. He received Rs 10 lakh aid and now earns Rs 60 lakh per annum. He proudly said the credit goes to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for his success.

Naidu said he’s happy as Anil now earns Rs 60 lakh, and hopes he’ll soon earn Rs 1 crore. The Chief Minister encouraged youth to study hard, saying that with dedication, even hard work becomes enjoyable and goals easier to achieve. On Ambedkar Jayanti, he suggested that successful individuals like Anil and Ratnalatha adopt one or two families under the P4 programme.

Inspired by the Chief Minister’s call, both Anil and Ratnalatha, have taken a pledge to support poor families in their native villages.