Harvard Kennedy School invites Telangana CM to speak at AI Symposium

Harvard Kennedy School in the US has invited Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to participate as a speaker at the prestigious AI Policy Symposium to be held at the prestigious business school on March 27, Chief Minister's Office said on Sunday.

The invitation was extended by the organising team of the AI Policy Symposium, hosted by the Business and Government Programme in collaboration with the AI and Tech Policy Caucus at the Harvard Kennedy School, with support from leading Harvard-based research centres and think-tanks.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has been invited to speak on the panel titled "AI as Infrastructure & Compute Power: Impact on Livability & Workforce".

The session will deliberate on AI as strategic infrastructure, focusing on data centres, energy systems, compute corridors, public–private coordination, and workforce pathways required for responsible AI expansion.

The invitation acknowledges Telangana's proactive leadership in advancing its vision of building an AI City as part of the Bharat Future City initiative.

The organisers noted that the Chief Minister's governance experience and policy direction in fostering AI ecosystems through land allocation, power infrastructure, skill development, regulatory frameworks, and investment partnerships would provide valuable practical insights to global policymakers and industry leaders.

The AI Policy Symposium aims to bring together senior leaders from the government, industry, and academia to deliberate on AI governance, geopolitical competition, enabling infrastructure, and cross-sector collaboration.

The invitation reflects growing international recognition of Telangana's emerging leadership in artificial intelligence, technology policy, and innovation-driven development.

During the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's recent visit to the US, the organisers met him and discussed the symposium in detail.