CM lays foundation stone for GVMC projects

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Tuesday laid foundation stones for various development projects undertaken by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.

The projects including water supply for industrial clusters and domestic use, about 66 MLD water supply project will be set up in Madhurawada with an estimated cost of Rs 595 crore.

The foundation stone was laid for the development of a comprehensive sewerage system in Madhurawada region with an estimated cost of Rs 553 crore.

Construction of a new integrated office building for GVMC and Visakha Industrial Water Supply Company will be undertaken at Mudasarlova area with an estimated cost of Rs.99.47 crore.

Water supply and UGD improvement works will be carried out as part of the Amrit scheme with an estimated cost of Rs 231 crore.

Eco-friendly turtle beach development programme at Sagar Nagar to the tune of Rs.15.65 crore.

The Chief Minister laid the stone for expansion and development of Giri Pradakshina road parallel to NH-16 at a cost of Rs 34.76 crore and other six development projects with an estimated cost of Rs 1,528.92 crore.

The CM laid the foundation stones for a total of Rs 1,528 crore.Deputy Chief Minister B Mutyala Naidu, ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Audimulapu Suresh, Vidadala Rajini, Gudivada Amarnath, MP M V V Satyanarayana, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, GVMC commissioner C M Saikanth Varma and MLAs were present.