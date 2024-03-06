Live
- Dastagiri alleges bid to intimidate him
- Govt to probe graft in sheep, fishling distribution schemes
- HC asks AAG for note on noise pollution by 2 Bowenpally function halls by tomorrow
- CPI lays claim on Warangal Lok Sabha seat
- Mallu Ravi Cong pick for Nagarkurnool?
- Minister Jayaram quits YSRCP, joins TDP
- BRS may retain Manne Srinivas from Mahabubnagar LS seat
- This may be last poll for 4 senior leaders in Srikakulam
- MANUU to hold extension lecture on women’s law
- ECI provides home voting option for above 85-year-olds
Just In
CM lays foundation stone for GVMC projects
The projects include 66 MLD water supply project and a comprehensive sewerage system in Madhurawada
Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Tuesday laid foundation stones for various development projects undertaken by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.
The projects including water supply for industrial clusters and domestic use, about 66 MLD water supply project will be set up in Madhurawada with an estimated cost of Rs 595 crore.
The foundation stone was laid for the development of a comprehensive sewerage system in Madhurawada region with an estimated cost of Rs 553 crore.
Construction of a new integrated office building for GVMC and Visakha Industrial Water Supply Company will be undertaken at Mudasarlova area with an estimated cost of Rs.99.47 crore.
Water supply and UGD improvement works will be carried out as part of the Amrit scheme with an estimated cost of Rs 231 crore.
Eco-friendly turtle beach development programme at Sagar Nagar to the tune of Rs.15.65 crore.
The Chief Minister laid the stone for expansion and development of Giri Pradakshina road parallel to NH-16 at a cost of Rs 34.76 crore and other six development projects with an estimated cost of Rs 1,528.92 crore.
The CM laid the foundation stones for a total of Rs 1,528 crore.Deputy Chief Minister B Mutyala Naidu, ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Audimulapu Suresh, Vidadala Rajini, Gudivada Amarnath, MP M V V Satyanarayana, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, GVMC commissioner C M Saikanth Varma and MLAs were present.