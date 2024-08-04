  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM likely to announce MLC candidate in a day or two

CM likely to announce MLC candidate in a day or two
x
Highlights

  • Gandi Babji is likely to be the NDA candidate for local bodies MLC bypoll
  • Along with Babji, former MLA Peela, Chakravarthi, Sudhakar are also said to be in race

Visakhapatnam : The alliance party is considering all measures to field a strong candidate for the ensuing local bodies MLC by-poll. Given his seniority and grip over North Andhra, the YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced former minister Botcha Satyanarayana as the party’s candidate.

Even as a few TDP candidates are in the fray, former MLA Gandi Babji’s candidature is likely to be confirmed, party senior leader shares on condition of anonymity.

Along with Gandi Babji, former MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana, Byra Dileep Chakravarthi, Seethamraju Sudhakar are said to be pulling out all stops to contest in the local bodies MLC elections.

According to Gandi Babji’s supporters, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu had assured that Gandi Babji would be considered for the MLC much before the general elections.

Earlier, he served as an in-charge of the south constituency and played a significant part in carrying out several party activities.As August 4 coincides with Amavasya (new moon) which is considered inauspicious, the party high command is likely to take a decision on the MLC candidate in a day or two.

The Election Commission of India declared the schedule for the conduct of MLC by-poll for local bodies from Visakhapatnam. The election notification would be issued on August 6 and August 13 is the last date for filing nominations. The nominations will be scrutinised on August 14, while the MLC by-poll is scheduled on August 30 from 8 am to 4 pm. The counting exercise is slated for September 3.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X