CM N Chandrababu Naidu to give first pension to beneficiary

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is to set a new precedent and record of being the first CM in the country to personally visit the house of a poor beneficiary of the social pension and deliver the pension benefit on July 1.

Naidu will first visit a house in Sugali Thanda in Penumaka village where a daughter and father stay and handover the pension benefit to them. While Islavat Sai earlier used to get Rs 3,000 as pension.

The TDP led alliance government has enhanced the pension amount to Rs 4,000 with effect from April 1.

Hence she will now get Rs 4,000 plus three months arrears of Rs 3,000. This would equal to Rs 7,000 per month from April to June.

Similarly her father Tandari Banavat will also get an old age pension of Rs 7,000 for the period of April to June.

He will spend some time with them and from there he will walk down to Anganwadi centre and will stand under the trees and will hold praja darbar with the villagers. That place will be named as praja vedika since the previous gover nment had demolished the praja vedika that was constructed by previous TDP government.

Unlike in the past when village volunteers appointed by YSRCP used to distribute the pension money, the employees of the village and ward secretariats will take up the job of pension distribution at the door step of the beneficiaries from 6 am on the first of every month. The government has released Rs 4,399.89 crore for the purpose.

Meanwhile, Naidu wrote an open letter to the pensioners. He had personally witnessed the hardship of pensioners during his election campaign and had promised to increase the pension amount from April month. This will now be paid from July 1.

The Chief Minister said that the welfare-oriented alliance government will extend support to people and as mentioned in the election manifesto the increased pension would be Rs 4,000 and Rs 6,000 for physically challenged and will be distributed at their doorstep despite the financial crisis. The additional burden on the exchequer on account of increased pensions would be Rs 819 crore per month but for the government living up to the expectations of people was its prime duty, he said.