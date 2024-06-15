CM Naidu declares every Monday as Polavaram Day

Vijayawada: The state government seems to have gone into fast-forward mode even before the chief minister and ministers have started functioning in a full-fledged manner.

In a major decision, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu decided to once again declare every Monday to be known as Polavaram Day. He would be visiting the project site every Monday to study the ground situation before re-starting the works.

Naidu held a review meeting of various departments in the Secretariat on Friday. He sought information regarding the Polavaram project and other irrigation projects from the officials of the department but expressed his unhappiness over the replies given by them particularly regarding their explanation about the Polavarm project.

It has also been decided to hold the first full-fledged cabinet meeting sometime next week. The cabinet would ratify the decisions of Naidu on mega DSc, Anna canteens, skill development census, increasing the pension amount from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 and abolition of the Land Titling Act. Later, the state Assembly would be convened to enable all MLAs to take oath.

In the meantime, all-out efforts to re-open the Anna canteens have begun. Officials have not only kept the report on the condition of these buildings which are in state of ruin ready but have also started works to renovate them. These canteens used to offer breakfast, lunch and dinner for Rs 5 each during the previous regime of TDP. But in 2019 after YSRCP came to power they were closed.

At some places, these canteens were converted into secretariat buildings. Some have been kept locked and neglected. Wild bushes in all such buildings are being cleared; repair works are being taken up so that they can be ready for inauguration in next one week’s time or so. In the second phase, the government proposes to extend this service to rural areas as well.