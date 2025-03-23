CM Naidu pushes for pending Central funds

Hyderabad : With the financial year set to conclude in a few days, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the state’s Finance Department to assess the current financial situation.

During the meeting, officials discussed the financial challenges inherited from the previous administration, including high debt levels and revenue constraints. The state has faced difficulties in securing loans, and the discussion focused on measures to improve financial stability. The review comes as the state economy shows signs of recovery, supported in part by assistance from the Central Government.

Against this backdrop, the Chief Minister reviewed the status of centrally sponsored schemes and pending funds from the central government. He directed officials to take necessary steps to expedite the release of funds from various central departments before the financial year ends. He also emphasised the importance of providing comprehensive reports on central schemes to ensure timely disbursal of funds.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that funds from five central departments were yet to be received. In response, Naidu instructed the concerned officers to actively engage with the central government to secure the pending funds at the earliest.

The review meeting was held at the CM’s residence in Hyderabad. Finance Minister Pyyavula Keshav, Finance Secretary Ronald Rose, Chief Secretary Vijay Anand, Principal Secretary of the Finance Department Piyush Kumar, and officials from the CM’s office attended the meeting.