CM offers incentives to boost dairy sector

Vijayawada: Stating that the dairy sector plays a key role in the growth of rural economy, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday announced incentives for fueling the growth of the dairy and livestock segments in the state.

The Chief Minister announced the abolition of property tax on poultry sheds which was imposed during the previous government rule. He also promised to treat the veterinary services as essential services and provide subsidies for installation of solar panels on poultry sheds. The government will extend subsidies offered to micro irrigation facilities to the dairy sector too, he added. Addressing the Animal Husbandry Tech AI 2.0 conference organised jointly by Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation and Animal Husbandry Department here, the Chief Minister said that Animal Husbandry plays a key role in rural prosperity and women empowerment, rural employment generation and food security. “AP is ranked first place in egg production and fifth place in meat production and seventh place in milk production,” he pointed out.

The Chief Minister said that the State government has been taking initiative to strengthen indigenous breeds, training dairy farmers and make AP a role model for tech-driven rural growth.

He said 42 lakh people are dependent on the livestock sector which is contributing 13.5 per cent to State Gross Domestic Product (GSDP). He also said that a programme will be designed to train the veterinary students at field level by introducing internships in the dairy and livestock sector. Naidu said with the changing food habits the demand for horticulture sector is also increasing manifold and stressed the need for increasing the cultivation of horticulture to improve the income of farmers. Earlier, the Chief Minister interacted with young entrepreneurs who demonstrated their innovations. When one entrepreneur explained on GoAadhaar to cattle on the lines of Aadhaar to people, Naidu advised him to take up the programme in one district as a pilot project and the government is ready to extend cooperation. Stating that the government is ready to encourage startups, the Chief Minister said that the state is moving forward using technology and integrating all the government services to RTGS for real time monitoring.