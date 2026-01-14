CM orders relief for fire victims

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday reviewed the relief and rehabilitation measures following a devastating fire accident in Sarlankapalle tribal hamlet of Kakinada district and directed officials to extend all possible assistance to the affected families.

Expressing anguish over the incident that occurred during the Sankranthi festival, the Chief Minister informed that 38 thatched houses were completely gutted in the fire, leaving several families homeless.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita and senior officials briefed the Chief Minister on the relief operations currently underway.

Naidu instructed officials to immediately arrange accommodation and food for the affected families and ensure that they do not face any hardship. Officials informed the Chief Minister that Rs 25,000 is being provided as immediate relief to each affected family.

The Chief Minister directed that a new house be sanctioned for every family whose dwelling was destroyed in the fire. He instructed officials to provide temporary accommodation and necessary support until permanent houses are constructed.

To address the loss of essential documents, Naidu ordered the organisation of special camps to issue replacement Aadhaar cards and other official documents destroyed in the incident. He also instructed district-level senior officials and ministers to personally supervise the relief and rehabilitation efforts.